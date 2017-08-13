Berkeley Man Fired Over Charlottesville Protest

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A worker at a Berkeley restaurant has lost his job after being outed on social media as being one of the Charlottesville white supremacist protesters.

A poster at Berkeley’s Top Dog restaurant said that Cole White — who was identified on Twitter — no longer works at the restaurant.

“Effective Saturday 12th August, Cole White no longer works at Top Dog. The actions of those in Charlottesville are not supported by Top Dog. We believe in individual freedom and voluntary association for everyone” — the poster read.

It all started late Saturday when a Twitter account posted picture white nationalist participants in Charlottesville. The account then identified the man in the picture as Cole White. The social media account then said it was the Cole White who was an employee of Top Dog.

KPIX 5 legal analyst Melissa Caen weighed in on the legality of possibly firing White for attending the rally.

“It’s not a First Amendment issue,” she said. “Remember, that only protects you from actions by the government based on your speech. It doesn’t protect you from actions by your private employer. It’s also probably not a discrimination issue, because going to a rally like this, participating like this, doesn’t make you a member of a protected class.”

No one at Top Dog was available for comment Sunday.