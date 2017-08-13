Godfather Of Ethiopian Jazz Plays Rare Show At UC Theatre

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Hailed as one of the most influential jazz musician to emerge from the African continent, Ethiopian keyboard player and percussionist Mulatu Astatke comes to the UC Theatre in Berkeley for a rare concert this Wednesday. Astatke’s career in music began when he was sent by his family to study engineering in Wales during the late 1950s when he was a teen. Instead, he ended up attending Trinity College of Music in London.

He also got his first professional performance experience in the UK, playing with Guyanese singer and percussionist Jack Holder. In the 1960s, Astatke would move to the United States, becoming the first African student at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he developed an interest in Latin Jazz.

Switching ably from piano to vibraphone to drums, Astatke made his recording debut as a bandleader with Afro Latin Soul on Worthy Records in 1966. The album recorded in Brooklyn became a hit with it’s sinuous grooves and mix of Latin and African rhythms and led to a second volume released that same year.

The following decade, Astatke returned to his native country with what he termed “Ethio jazz” while still traveling to the States regularly to record. His later albums Mulatu of Ethiopia and Yekatit Ethio Jazz would incorporate elements of funk and ululating Ethiopian vocals that combined to create Astatke’s uniquely transporting sound. While the musician would continue to perform and record in Ethiopia, he would remain an underground sensation among DJs and record collectors who started trading his rare early singles for sizable sums of money. Hip hop producers also began mining his hypnotic grooves for samples.

A series of Ethiopian music compilations issued by the French label Buda Musique would focus on Astatke for its fourth volume Éthiopiques 4: Ethio Jazz & Musique Instrumentale 1969-1974 that was released in 1998, leading to a renewed interest in his music. Since then, Astatke’s classic songs have been used extensively in films (most notably Jim Jarmusch’s Broken Flowers) and commercials. The revival has also led to new recordings including collaborations with London group Heliocentrics (on the acclaimed 2009 effort Inspiration Information) and Boston’s Either/Orchestra.

Returning to the U.S. to perform as one of the more unusual guests at this year’s Psycho Las Vegas festival, Astatke comes to the Bay Area to play his only other concert on this brief tour at the sold-out UC Theatre Wednesday night. He will be joined by local Ethiopian-born, Oakland-raised singer Meklit. Her latest album When the People Move, the Music Moves Too offers up a blend of soul, New Orleans jazz and African grooves.

Mulatu Astatke with Meklit

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m. $42-$67.50 (sold out)

UC Theatre