Lake Sonoma Campground Evacuated As Early-Morning Fire Burns 3 Acres

August 13, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Cal Fire, Campfire, Campground, Grass fire, Vegetation Fire, Wildfire

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A fire burned nearly three acres of a campground in Lake Sonoma, a reservoir west of Healdsburg in northern Sonoma County, early Sunday morning, a Cal Fire spokeswoman confirmed.

Cal Fire got a call at 12:36 a.m. and responded to the fire along with crews from Cloverdale, Healdsburg and Geyserville, Cal Fire spokeswoman Suzie Blankenship said.

The fire affected the Liberty Glen campsite. It raged over 2.7 acres, the spokeswoman said. The fire was extinguished in about three hours, she said.

Campers were evacuated from the campground, Blankenship said. Cal Fire did not initiate or participate in the evacuation.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch