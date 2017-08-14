Freeway Shooting Shuts Down Southbound 880

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — An overnight shooting has forced the shutdown of all southbound lanes of Highway 880 near San Leandro early Monday and left a driver in critical condition with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. on 880 at Lewelling Boulevard in San Leandro.

CHP said a white vehicle pulled up to another vehicle and opened fire. The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition.

There was no description immediately available of the shooter’s vehicle.

All southbound lanes were closed due to the investigation.

The CHP was forced to divert traffic off the highway and onto Lewelling Boulevard.

Further details were not immediately available.