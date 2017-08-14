Go Daddy, Google Ban Neo-Nazi Website That Trolled Charlottesville Victim

August 14, 2017 4:33 PM
Filed Under: Anonymous, Daily Stormer, Go Daddy, Google, Mountain View
Heather Heyer

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Web host Go Daddy gave The Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain after the site’s founder described the Charlottesville victim as “a fat, childless, 32-year-old slut.”

Heather Heyer was killed Saturday when a man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters at a rally organized by white supremacists in Virginia.

The neo-Nazi website was founded by Andrew Anglin, an ardent Trump supporter. Strong language is woven into its headlines, disparaging Jews, blacks and other groups. The headline calling Heather Heyer “fat” on Stormer’s front page is juxtaposed with another about “fat, white skanks in Morocco,” and a course at Princeton that fights “fat phobia.”

“We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service,” tweeted Go Daddy on Sunday.

By Monday afternoon, Stormer had registered its domain with Google.

In a matter of hours, the Mountain View-based company issued a statement saying, “We are canceling Daily Stormer’s registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service.”

Anglin blamed Anonymous for the outage and posted copy of a threat from the group, calling them a “united force of elite hackers.”

Anonymous denies any involvement.

The Independent has dismissed Stormer’s claim against Anonymous as a hoax to “stir up anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

The website was still live on Monday afternoon. Anglin claims the Nigerian government helped save the site and thanked president Mahammadu Buhari for authorizing the operation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch