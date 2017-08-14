Go Daddy, Google Ban Neo-Nazi Website That Trolled Charlottesville Victim

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Web host Go Daddy gave The Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain after the site’s founder described the Charlottesville victim as “a fat, childless, 32-year-old slut.”

The neo-Nazi website was born from its rallying support for George Zimmerman, the man accused of killing Trayvon Martin. Strong language is woven into its headlines, disparaging Jews, blacks and others. The headline calling Heather Heyer “fat” on Stormer’s front page is juxtaposed with another about “fat, white skanks in Morocco,” and a course at Princeton that fights “fat phobia.” Its founder, Andrew Anglin is an avowed Trump supporter.

“We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the deomain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service,” tweeted Go Daddy on Sunday.

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

Stormer did find a new home, albeit briefly.

By Monday afternoon, Stormer had registered its domain with Google.

In a matter of hours, the Mountain View-based company issued a statement saying, “We are canceling Daily Stormer’s registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service.”

UPDATE: Google spokesperson says company is canceling Daily Stormer's registration for violating Google terms of service pic.twitter.com/y1VmYukS4z — Reuters Tech News (@ReutersTech) August 14, 2017

For its part, Stormer blamed Anonymous for the outage and posted copy of a threat from the hacktivist group, calling them a “united force of elite hackers.”

Anonymous has denied any involvement.

We find claim that it took a "UNITED FORCE OF ELITE HACKERS" to hack a CMS run by amateurs incredibly amusing. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) August 14, 2017

This is likely to be the derps from dailystormer engaging in a silly troll to woo their clueless base. If we're proven wrong, so be it. https://t.co/dkiXGCDEwY — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) August 14, 2017

The Independent has dismissed Stormer’s claim against Anonymous as a hoax to “stir up anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”