Intel CEO Resigns From Trump Business Council After Charlottesville Attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEO of computer chip maker Intel is resigning from President Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council, bemoaning “the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues.”

Brian Krzanich’s resignation comes after Saturday’s violent confrontation between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump initially bemoaned violence on “many sides,” though on Monday he described members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “criminals and thugs.”

Krzanich wrote that while he urged leaders to condemn “white supremacists and their ilk,” many in Washington “seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them.”

There should be no hesitation in condemning hate speech or white supremacy by name. #Intel asks all our countries leadership to do the same — Brian Krzanich (@bkrunner) August 14, 2017

Earlier Monday, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank resigned from the panel.

Frazier said the country’s leaders must “honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy.”

Plank did not specifically mention Trump or Charlottesville, but said his company will focus on promoting “unity, diversity and inclusion” through sports.

