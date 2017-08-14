Intel CEO Resigns From Trump Business Council After Charlottesville Attack

August 14, 2017 10:02 PM
Filed Under: American Manufacturing Council, Brian Krzanich, Intel, Santa Clara
Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich introduces "Intel Edison," a tiny Intel-based computer, during his pre-show keynote address at the 2014 International CES at The Venetian hotel, January 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. . Intel Edison, a new Intel Quark technology-based computer housed in an SD card form factor, has built-in wireless capabilities and support for multiple operating systems. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEO of computer chip maker Intel is resigning from President Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council, bemoaning “the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues.”

Brian Krzanich’s resignation comes after Saturday’s violent confrontation between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump initially bemoaned violence on “many sides,” though on Monday he described members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “criminals and thugs.”

Krzanich wrote that while he urged leaders to condemn “white supremacists and their ilk,” many in Washington “seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them.”

Earlier Monday, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank resigned from the panel.

Frazier said the country’s leaders must “honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy.”

Plank did not specifically mention Trump or Charlottesville, but said his company will focus on promoting “unity, diversity and inclusion” through sports.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch