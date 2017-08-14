Pantone Creates Shade Of Purple Named For Prince Symbol

August 14, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Love Symbol, Prince, Purple
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Prince performs onstage during the "HitnRun" tour at The Fox Theatre on April 9, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for NPG Records 2015)
Prince (credit: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

CARLSTADT, NJ (AP) — A shade of purple inspired by the late superstar Prince and his custom-made Yamaha piano was announced Monday by the icon’s estate.

The royal hue created by the Pantone Color Institute was dubbed “Love Symbol #2,” paying tribute to the graphic Prince began using as his name in 1993 in a testy battle with Warner Bros. Records over ownership of the master recordings of some of his biggest hits. He switched back to Prince in 2000 after his Warner Bros. contract expired.

Prince also used the symbol on the cover of a 1992 album before he took it as a name and it was his signature early on after release of his hit “Purple Rain.”

Prince died in April 2016 at age 57 of an opioid overdose, according to authorities.

