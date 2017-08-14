Police Arrest Novato Man For Hate Crime Battery Of Hispanic Male

NOVATO (CBS) — Police arrested a Novato man Sunday on suspicion of committing a hate crime battery of a Hispanic man.
Novato police responded around 8:15 a.m. to an argument that escalated to a fight in the area of Sunset Parkway and Leafwood Drive.
Officers contacted Griffin Drago, 40, of Novato, and a Hispanic male. Drago told police he believed the Hispanic male was stealing property from his vehicle nearby.
The Hispanic male said Drago spit in his face, struck his vehicle with his hands and used racial and derogatory language about his Hispanic ethnicity, according to police.
Drago was booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of battery and a hate crime, police said.
