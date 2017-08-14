Popular San Francisco Psych Band Hits Independent

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Veterans on the Bay Area neo-psych scene for over a decade, San Francisco band Sleepy Sun play the Independent Thursday at a show co-sponsored by Joshua Tree festival Desert Daze and local concert promoters Noise Pop.

First coming together in 2005 as a shaggy crew of UC Santa Cruz students in the blues-tinged garage-rock band Mania, singer Bret Constantino, guitarists Matt Holliman and Evan Reiss, bassist Hubert Guy, and drummer Brian Tice gradually shifted to a more hazy, riff-focused style of psychedelia. By 2007, they decided their sound had evolved so much that they may as well change their name.

It was at their first show as Sleepy Sun that the band met singer Rachel Fannan, vocalist for Santa Cruz indietronic act Birds Fled from Me. Williams was invited to sit in with the band at a show before they sprung a surprise question on her: would she travel with them to Vancouver for sessions to record their debut album?

Tracked with noted Vancouver-based producer Colin Stewart (who had worked with like-minded Vancouver psych band Black Mountain and indie-rock group Destroyer), Embrace ran the gamut from slowly unfolding, Sabbath-tinged grooves of “New Age” and “Sleepy Son” to the desert-baked cosmic country heard on “Duet for the Northern Sky” to the melancholy psych-gospel of “Lord.” Throughout, the intertwining vocal harmonies of Constantino and Williams tied the songs together.

The self-released 2008 album coincided with the band’s move to San Francisco, where they lived for a time in a communal house in the city’s Sunset District. The album was reissued by ATP Records (the label affiliated with the now defunct All Tomorrow’s Parties festival in the UK) and led to invites to play at ATP and San Francisco’s own Noise Pop Festival as well as a spot opening for British rock outfit the Arctic Monkeys. The band would issue a follow-up effort Fever, also recorded in Vancouver with Stewart, that carried a similar vibe to the debut and garnered more glowing reviews.

Though Fannan would depart suddenly while touring to support that album, the group continued on as a a five piece. In 2012, the band released it’s next album Spine Hits, this time recorded in Joshua Tree with desert rock guitar great Dave Catching and Ethan Allen producing. Delving deeper into extended psychedelic guitar epics, that effort and their next — Maui Tears in 2014, the band’s first for indie imprint Dine Alone Records — found the band further refining its exploratory sound.

It has taken some time for Sleepy Sun to return with new material. The band initially announced the completion of their fifth album back in July of 2015, but reconsidered after further listening, deciding to reunite with Colin Stewart as producer to bring the recording to its full potential. The long and sometimes trying process was further complicated by Constantino’s relocation to Texas and the eventual departure of longtime bassist Jack Allen (though both Allen and Owen Kelley, a member of Reiss and Holliman other band Fine Points, recorded bass parts for the album).

The band finally got to celebrate the June issue of Private Tapes with a pair of record release shows in Santa Cruz and San Francisco late last May. At times hearkening back to the dreamy sounds of early ’90s shoegaze — on the atmospheric opener “Prodigal Vampire” and “It’s Up To You” — the record offers up some of Sleepy Sun’s most accessible songs to date without leaving the band’s trademark fuzz-laden freakouts behind entirely. Sleepy Sun takes the stage at the Independent Thursday, playing after sets from LA-based theatrical psych-pop band Fever the Ghost and rising SF post-punk goth rockers Wax Idols, who play shimmering tunes from their recently reissued 2015 album American Tragic.

Sleepy Sun

Thursday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. $16-$18

The Independent