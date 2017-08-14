Selena Gomez Parodies News Anchor For Coach

August 14, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Coach, News anchor, Selena Gomez
VIDEO: Selena Gomez for The Coach Rogue

 
By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – Selena Gomez may have found a new career. The singer recently unveiled a hilarious clip with Coach where she plays the role of a news anchor alongside Executive Creative Director Stuart Vevers. The 40-second snippet has Gomez perfecting her fake television laugh, discussing breaking news, reading traffic reports and much more.

Gomez first announced her partnership with Coach in December. In addition to filming parodies, the singer has collaborated with the brand to help design several bags, wristlets and leather accessories.

For more on her collection at Coach, visit the designer’s website and watch her hilarious parody below:


©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch