Five Wounded In Late Night San Jose Shooting

August 14, 2017 7:14 AM
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Five people were wounded late Sunday night in a shooting near a San Jose park, authorities said.

San Jose police said they received 911 calls reporting gunfire in a neighborhood near Vista Glen Dr. adjacent to Hillview Park at about 10:30 p.m.

Arriving officers located four wounded victims on Hillview Dr. and two others nearby on Hillview Court. Five people were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Investigators were looking into reports that the occupants of a car opened fire while driving by on a group of people, possibly at some kind of vigil.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended.

The investigation was ongoing and no other details were immediately available.

