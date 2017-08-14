Suicidal Man Drives Car Into Crowded Pizzeria Outside Paris

PARIS (CBS/AP) — A man who drove his car into a pizzeria in France, killing one and injuring at least a dozen, was apparently suicidal and not a terrorist, according to authorities.

Officials said the attacker was driving a BMW that he aimed at patrons of Pizzeria Cesena in the small town of Sept-Sorts, about 60 kilometers (36 miles) east of Paris.

A 13-year-old girl was killed and her younger brother received life-threatening injuries. At least 12 people were injured in the Monday night attack.

France’s Interior Ministry has described the driver as apparently suicidal and said it does not believe his actions were linked to terrorism.

The man was arrested soon after the attack Monday night in the town of Sept-Sorts east of Paris.

A police official said the man was psychologically unstable and had no police record. The official says investigators are not searching for accomplices.