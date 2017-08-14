UNR Student Receives Death Threats After Charlottesville Torch March

RENO (CBS SF & AP) — A Nevada college student prominently featured in a photograph of the torch light march in Charlottesville says he’s received death threats and is worried about his return to the Reno campus.

Peter Cvjetanovic was among a handful of demonstrators who were outed by the Twitter account @yesyoureracist over the weekend and is now feeling the backlash from the post.

“I have received death threats,” Cvjetanovic fold the Reno Gazette Journal.

The 20-year-old said despite the threats, he would continue to openly support his white supremacist views.

“I will defend tooth and nail my views as a white nationalist,” Cvjetanovic told the newspaper. “I love my culture and will fight for it but never in a violent way.”

He told the Gazette Journal that he did not travel to Charlottesville to seek out violence.

“I was there legally and committed no acts of violence,” he said.

Cvjetanovic wasn’t the only outed demonstrator who has run into difficulties after the protest.

Cole White — who was also identified on Twitter — was fired from his job at a Berkeley hot dog stand. A sign went up outside the fast food restaurant shortly after he was identified on social media announcing he had been terminated as an employee.

“Effective Saturday 12th August, Cole White no longer works at Top Dog. The actions of those in Charlottesville are not supported by Top Dog. We believe in individual freedom and voluntary association for everyone” — the poster read.

Friday night’s torch march by white supremacists through the University of Virginia campus was followed by violent demonstrations on Saturday that left three people dead and dozens injured.

