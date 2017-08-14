Wildfire Nears Small Community In Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (AP) – Rangers at Yosemite National Park have alerted a small community to a wildfire that crews are struggling to contain from the air and ground.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman said Monday that flames are within two miles of Wawona.

The tiny community near the park’s south entrance swells this time of year with up to 2,000 visitors at a church camp and rental cabins near a market and small library.

Gediman says firefighters have zero containment on the fire. A recent lightning strike may be to blame.

It’s burned less than one square mile (2.5 kilometer) of wilderness made up of rugged mountains and pine forests 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Fresno.

No hiking trails, campgrounds or popular Yosemite destinations have been closed, and rangers have not ordered anybody to leave.

