Fan Essentials: Here’s Floyd Mayweather’s Key To Beating Conor McGregor

Ryan Mayer

The mega-fight featuring Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and “The Notorious” Conor McGregor will be here before you know it, as the two are set to square off on August 26th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With fight night rapidly approaching, experts and analyst have begun to weigh in with their predictions of how the fight will play out. As with any big sporting event, there will be plenty of discussion about the respective “game plans” for the two sides.

There’s plenty riding on the fight for the 40-year-old Mayweather, who looks to maintain his undefeated record and surpass Rocky Marciano by going 50-0. How will Floyd remain undefeated? Showtime boxing announcers/experts Mauro Ranallo, Al Bernstein and Paulie Malginaggi weighed in with their thoughts on what Mayweather needs to do in order to hold off Conor McGregor and maintain his undefeated record. The fight airs Saturday August 26th, on Showtime PPV beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern time with the undercard fights.