2 Dead, 1 Missing In San Jose Mobile Home Fire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — At least two people, an adult and a child, have been killed in a mobile home fire in San Jose and it’s believed another child may be a third victim.

Firefighters received a call at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday of a fire at the Golden Wheel mobile home park at Oakland Road and Berger Dr. just south of the city’s Berryessa District.

When firefighters arrived the mobile home was completely engulfed in flames and a portion of the home collapsed, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

During a search of the debris, firefighters found the bodies of an adult male and a child who are believed to be a grandfather and his grandchild, the fire department said.

Crews were looking for another child who could be a possible third victim.

Fire investigators planned to be at the scene throughout the night.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.