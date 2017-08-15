Fergie Poses Nude On Instagram, Hints At New Music

August 15, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Double Dutchess, Fergie, Instagram, Nude
Fergie (Courtesy of Interscope)
VIDEO: Fergie Strips Down, Gearing Up For New Project

 
By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – Fergie has stepped back into the spotlight and this time only this time she’s stripped it down — literally. The artist has uploaded a nude photo of herself to social media twice with the captions “tick” and “tock.” The time reference is likely an indication that new music is on the way.

The 42-year-old looks stunning and if she’s promoting a new album, the much delayed Double Dutchess, it will be her first full-length in over 10 years. Her last record, her solo debut, Dutchess, was released in 2006.

In May, Fergie announced that she had left Interscope Records to form her own label, Dutchess Music. She’s been teasing brief video clips since then, and also thanking fans for their patience.

While no announcement on her forthcoming project has been revealed, one thing fans can count on is Fergie keeping them intrigued with memorable videos and images.

tick

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

tock

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

🕰🕰

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch