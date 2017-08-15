Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin To Star In Chuck Lorre’s Comedy ‘The Kominsky Method’ On Netflix

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – For the first time since his days on “The Streets of San Francisco,” Michael Douglas returns to series television with “The Kominsky Method” on Netflix.

Douglas, along with fellow actor and friend Alan Arkin, are in negotiations to co-star on the Chuck Lorre scripted series. Warner Bros. and Netflix declined to comment to The Hollywood Reporter as the deals are “not completely done.”

According to THR, Douglas plays Sandy Kominsky, an acting coach who years ago, had a brief stint as a major celebrity. Arkin plays his good friend and agent, Norman.

The series also marks Lorre’s second collaboration with Netflix. “Disjointed,” a comedy about a marijuana dispensary stars Kathy Bates is set to premiere on Netflix on August 25th.

Hailed as one of TV’s prolific producers, Lorre is the showrunner for CBS’ “Big Bang Theory” and “Mom.” Arkin is best known for his roles in “Argo,” “Grosse Pointe Blank,” 1966′ “The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!” where he earned his first Best Actor nomination. In 2007, Arkin won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Little Miss Sunshine.”

Douglas, a two-time Academy Award-winner is set to return to his role as “Dr. Hank Pym” in Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man” sequel, due out in mid-2018.

The Kominsky Method is part of Netflix’ push for more original content in 2017.

