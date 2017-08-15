Oakland Immigrant Family Hours From Deportation

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The nightmare separation of an Oakland family was hours away Tuesday as the clock ticked down to the deportation of a couple who have lived in the United States for 23 years.

Maria Mendoza-Sanchez, who works as a nurse at Highland Hospital taking care of cancer patients and her husband, Eusebio, have been ordered to leave the country by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

And despite the intervention of Sen. Dianne Feinstein and others and a direct plea to President Donald Trump, the couple appears to be heading toward departing on Tuesday.

“It is a very difficult situation. I put up a very long fight,” Mendoza-Sanchez said last week.

“I help hospitals bring in foreign nurses because we have a huge shortage of nurses,” said the family’s immigration attorney Carl Shusterman. “One thing we have not been able to do in all these years is bring in bilingual nurses who speak Spanish and English. It’s really hard to get nurses from Mexico into the U.S., and here we have one with a four-year degree.”

Mendoza-Sanchez and her husband entered the country illegally over two decades ago and have four children. Three of those children are U.S. citizens.

Eusebio came to the United States in 1989. Maria followed him in 1992. He became a truck driver and she became a nurse. Over the next 25 years they bought a home, built a life and raised a family in the U.S., but now won’t be able to come back for the next decade.

“Somebody who’s deported and who has over a year of unlawful presence is banned from coming back for 10 years,” Shusterman said.

They are taking their youngest with them back to Mexico, but leaving the rest of their family behind.

They are placing their eldest daughter — 23-year-old UC Santa Cruz graduate Vianney Sanchez — in charge of her two younger sisters.

“This administration says they want good people and that is who my family is,” said a tearful Vianney. “They don’t want ‘bad hombres’ and my parents have never, ever done anything, no criminal convictions.” But Sanchez’s immigration status is also in jeopardy.

She is in the United States protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, something President Trump has threatened to take away.

“And I always thought that everything was going to turn out alright and they wouldn’t have to leave, because I don’t … they’ve done nothing wrong,” said daughter Melin Sanchez, who is a senior at UC Santa Cruz studying biology.