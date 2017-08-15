Pink To Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at 2017 VMAs

August 15, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, MTV, Pink, Video Music Awards, VMA
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – MTV will bestow pop star P!nk with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during this year’s VMAs ceremony.

The show’s highest honor, P!nk is receiving the award for her “trailblazing impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy,” according to an MTV press release.

In addition to the award, the singer will perform live during the show. The performance will include her new single, “What About Us,” as well as “some surprises,” per the press release.

The 2017 VMAs will air live on Sunday, August 27 at 8:00 pm ET/PT.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

