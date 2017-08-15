Rock Legend David Crosby Says Ted Nugent ‘Not Good Enough’ For Rock Hall

August 15, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: David Crosby, Ted Nugent
Ted Nugent & David Crosby (credit: David Livingston / Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Outspoken rock legend David Crosby has never been one to mince words.

Crosby’s acerbic tongue was on full display after being baited on Twitter in regards to controversial right-wing rocker Ted Nugent’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame status.

“Ted Nugent recently said political correctness is keeping him out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame..do you agree?,” inquired Twitter user Rooster Jones.

Crosby’s response was blunt, direct and not even a little bit nice (but very NSFW): “No, the a—— just isn’t good enough.” See the tweet here.

As pointed out by Billboard, Crosby is a two-time inductee into the Rock Hall of Fame, first in 1991 as a member of the Byrds, and again in 1997 as a member of Crosby, Stills and Nash.

While Nugent has yet to respond, it likely won’t be long before the man behind such hits as “Wango Tango” and “Catch Scratch Fever” puts a theoretical “Stranglehold” on Crosby’s comments.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch