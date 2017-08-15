San Francisco Police Investigate Shooting In SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Tuesday were investigating a shooting involving a security guard and an alleged shoplifter outside of the Burlington Coat Factory store at 5th and Howard, according to authorities.

While SFPD initially did not have any information on the incident, there were reports on social media regarding a shooting at the intersection of 5th and Howard shortly before 3 p.m.

At around the same time, the SFMTA was reporting that a non-Muni collision at the intersection was causing delays and could lead to some lines being rerouted.

KPIX 5 reporter Joe Vazquez posted a photo from the scene of the shooting on Twitter shortly before 4 p.m.

Shooting at 5th and Howard outside Burlington Coat Factory pic.twitter.com/HrnQSifi0x — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) August 15, 2017

Crime scene investigators could be seen placing evidence markers in the area in front of the store that was cordoned off with police tape.

Police later confirmed that officers were called at about 2:37 p.m. regarding the shooting. Upon arrival, they found that a security guard at the Burlington Coat Factory located at the intersection had shot an alleged shoplifter three times.

Authorities said the person shot, a 32-year-old male, had been shot three times in his lower extremities. Police said the man was in critical but stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

KPIX 5 will report additional details on the incident as they become available.