Trump Again Says ‘Both Sides’ To Blame For Charlottesville Violence

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were “also very violent.”
Trump is calling those protesters the “alt-left.” He says there is “blame on both sides” after the deadly violence over the weekend.
VIOLENCE IN CHARLOTTESVILLE:
• Right-Wing Groups To Hold Bay Area Rallies In Wake Of Charlottesville
• 4th Executive Quits Trump Panel Over Handling Of Charlottesville Violence
• Trump’s Denouncement Disappoints, Angers White Nationalists
• Continuing Coverage
After his initial statement on the Charlottesville violence, Trump was criticized for appearing to condemn both the white nationalists and those who were protesting them. He tried to clean up his remarks Monday.
Trump says some of the facts about the deadly violence in Charlottesville still aren’t known.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One Comment