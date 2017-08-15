Wells Fargo Chairman Stepping Down, To Be Replaced By 1st-Ever Chairwoman

August 15, 2017 7:14 PM
Filed Under: Elizabeth Duke, Stephen Sanger, Wells Fargo
Elizabeth Duke, member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, testifies to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee October 23, 2008, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — The chairman and CEO of Wells Fargo is stepping down, to be replace by the company’s first-ever chairwoman.

The San Francisco-based bank announced Tuesday that Elizabeth Duke would become its chairwoman on January 1, replacing Stephen Sanger and making her the first woman to hold the position at a major Wall Street bank.

Wells Fargo is still reeling from a scandal involving its sales practices. Sanger took over as independent chairman late last year after John Stumpf, Wells Fargo’s then CEO and chairman, abruptly resigned in the aftermath of the scandal.

While Sanger was applauded for the sales-scandal investigation, investors said he and the board shared some responsibility for how Wells Fargo operated in the years before the scandal broke. Sanger barely survived a vote to remove him from the board.

Duke is a former Federal Reserve governor and Wachovia Bank executive.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch