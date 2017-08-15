Remains Of California Marine Killed In World War II Coming Home At Last

August 15, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: MIA, Oceano, Pfc. George B. Murray, San Luis Obispo County, World War II

OCEANO, San Luis Obispo County (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Marine will be returned home to California’s Central Coast nearly 74 years after he was killed in a bloody World War II battle in the Pacific.

The remains of Pfc. George B. Murray will be flown from Hawaii to Los Angeles on Wednesday and buried Friday with military honors in a cemetery in Arroyo Grande, near his hometown of Oceano in San Luis Obispo County.

U.S. Marine Pfc. George B. Murray of San Luis Obispo County was killed in the battle of Tarawa during World War II. Murray's remains were found in 2010. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

U.S. Marine Pfc. George B. Murray of San Luis Obispo County was killed in the battle of Tarawa during World War II. Murray’s remains were found in 2010. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

Murray was just 20 when he was killed on Nov. 20, 1943, as Marines landed against strong Japanese resistance on the island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll. About 1,000 Marines and sailors died and more than 2,000 were wounded in the battle.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says remains located in 2010 were finally identified as Murray’s through DNA.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch