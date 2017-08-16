Brother Of Slain Tejano Star Selena Jailed For Child Support

August 16, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: A.B. Quintanilla, Brother, Child Support, Selena, Tejano
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 09: Singer AB Quintanilla attends the 2016 Latinos de Hoy Awards at Dolby Theatre on October 9, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for LA Times Latinos de Hoy Awards)
A.B. Quintanilla (credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)
VIDEO: Selena Quintanilla Remembered 22 Years After Her Death (03/31/2017)

CORUPS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The brother of slain Tejano (tay-HAH’-noh) superstar Selena has been jailed for not staying current on his child support payments.

A.B. Quintanilla (keen-tah-NEE’-yah) was taken into custody Wednesday during a court appearance in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Quintanilla had failed to appear at a scheduled hearing earlier this month. His attorney said Quintanilla was at his Florida home that day and hadn’t been informed of the court date.

Quintanilla is accused of owing $87,000 in back child support to Summer Clary, the mother of his child.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

