Foodie Chap Introduces Us To The Venician Chef Behind San Mateo’s ‘Pausa’

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Meet Andrea Giuliani the Venician Chef behind Pausa in San Mateo since December 2016 where an authentic and modern Italian culinary experience awaits.

Chef sources from the bounty of Northern California produce. Everything is made in house the bread, the cured meats, the pasta and more. Chef and owner Andrea presides over the kitchen while his lovely wife commands front of house.

The cuisine is perfectly paired with an all Italian wine list and craft cocktails and spritzes. Pausa is Italian for “pause” and Owners Steve Ugur and Giuliani intend for their restaurant to be just that. The restaurant is a place where guests can take a little break from the daily grind and enjoy a dining experience that transports them to a place of leisure.

Whether the gathering is a lunch with old friends, Spritz Hour in the lively bar, a date night in the ambient dining room or a behind-the-scenes dinner experience at the Chef’s table, Pausa has it all.

To eat at Pausa is to take an Italian vacation where the best of Italy is served on the plate and in the glass. The warm and knowledgeable servers will make you feel instantly at home.

You won’t be disappointed.

Enjoy my chat with a rock star chef from Italy who brings passion, heart and soul to every single dish he serves. He also shared his amazing Alaskan Halibut recipe (see below).

Cheers, Liam!

Chef Andrea’s “Pausa” Alaskan Halibut

Ingredients:

4pc 6oz ea of Alaskan Halibut (skin on) seasoned with salt and white pepper

2lbs of Italian Frying Peppers seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, salt and black pepper

4pc of Coraline endive seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, salt & black pepper

4 servings

Pickled Torpedo Onions:

4 small torpedo red onion sliced in a small bowl or jar.

Bring to boil all together and pour the liquid on the onions.



Ingredients:

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon coriander seeds

1 cup white wine vinegar

½ cup water

Gremolata: Mix all together and set aside

Ingredients:

1 clove of garlic, minced

1/4 bc Italian Parsley, chopped

Zest of 1 lemon, chopped

Salsa Verde: Mix all together and set aside

Ingredients:

1 large shallot finely minced, macerated in ¼ c red wine vinegar

2 bc Italian parsley, chopped

2 tbsp capers, chopped

6 anchovy filets, chopped

1 large clove of garlic, finely chopped

1 c extra virgin olive oil.

1 tsp kosher salt

Zest of 2 lemons microplaned



Directions:

Pre-heat the oven to 425

Heat 1tbsp of extra virgin olive oil. in a cast iron pan over medium high heat and sautee the frying peppers until they are slightly charred. Turn off the heat and add 2 tbsp of gremolata to the pan and set aside.

Take another cast iron pan with 2tbsp extra virgin olive oil. on high heat and sear the white part of the fish, approximately 1 minute. Flip the fish, turn off the heat. Put the pan in the oven for 5-6 minutes to your desired doneness.

Slightly grill the endive

Place the peppers in the center of the plate with the halibut on top. Set the grilled endive on the side of the fish. Sprinkle the torpedo onions on top of the halibut and spoon salsa verde around the plate.



Buon Appetito!

Executive Chef/Owner Andrea Giuliani

Pausa Bar & Cookery

Pausa Bar & Cookery

Like this: Like Loading...