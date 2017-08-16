ICE Investigators Serve Warrant In West Oakland Neighborhood

August 16, 2017 11:20 AM
Police in front of a home on the 700 block of 27th St. in Oakland, August 16, 2017. (CBS)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Federal agents were serving a search warrant in a West Oakland neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In an email to KPIX 5, a DHS spokesman said , “Special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are executing a federal search warrant this morning as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.”

James Schwab, a spokesman for ICE in San Francisco, could not disclose what type of investigation was underway or whether any arrests had been made Wednesday morning. However, Schwab did explain the relationship between HSI and ICE.

“Under ICE there are two organizations,” Schwab said. “One is Enforcement and Removal, that’s deportation.”

“And then there’s Homeland Security Investigations,” Schwab said. “That’s our criminal investigation side.”

He added that additional information was unlikely to be released Wednesday, but more details might be available Thursday.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Schwab said. “They’re going to have to go through everything.”

Oakland police are on the scene conducting traffic control, according to department officials. They referred any additional questions to HSI.

