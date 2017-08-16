New Amazon Delivery Scam Can Make Customer Claims Difficult

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — When ordering something online, customers generally expect it to be delivered within a week or so. But one Amazon customer explained to ConsumerWatch that his order never arrived, even though Amazon’s records show it did.

It’s a new delivery scam that is targeting some of the customers who purchase items from third-party sellers.

It is estimated that these types of transactions account for more than half the items sold on Amazon.

While Amazon guarantees those purchases if something goes wrong, one disappointed buyer says he had to fight to get the company to do the right thing.

Dave Polanco explained that he bought a camera from the third-party seller on Amazon who seemed legitimate until the delivery confirmation for his order arrived before the package.

“I did not get it, so I thought that was strange,” said Polanco.

His Amazon account only confirmed his package had been delivered to Pleasanton, which is where he lives, but it did not show the exact delivery address.

So he called Fed Ex to investigate.

“They said, ‘No, this was never addressed to your address. It was delivered to a corporate address,'” explained Polanco.

According to Amazon, it was handed directly to a receptionist and someone named “E.EDA” signed for it.

“It’s definitely not me,” said Polanco.

And he’s not alone. Other Amazon buyers are now complaining of what they call a new scam where third-party sellers allegedly send your package — in some cases without the product inside — to another address in the same city where someone else signs for it.

That creates a delivery record that prompts Amazon to deny any claim that the package never showed up.

All Amazon seems to check for is that the package was delivered and signed for in that same city and state, said Polanco.

Amazon says with the “A-to-Z Guarantee,” customers are always protected, but Polanco’s claim was initially denied — despite the provided Fed Ex records — not once but three times, after which Amazon say it may not reply to further emails.

ConsumerWatch reached out to Amazon, which finally agreed to refund Polanco’s money.

Polanco just wished it hadn’t taken several hours, three appeals, and a call to a television station for Amazon to acknowledge the fraud.

“I just knew I was complete in the right,” said Polanco.

Amazon wouldn’t comment on Polanco’s case or say it confirms the delivery address before denying a claim.

Polanco did note his seller was brand new. It’s best to choose established Amazon sellers with multiple positive reviews