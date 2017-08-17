Antioch Toddler Accidentally Drowns In Family Swimming Pool

August 17, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Accidental Drowning, Antioch, Swimming Pool
(credit: Thinkstock)

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A toddler has accidentally drowned in her family’s backyard swimming pool in Antioch, according to authorities.

The Antioch Police Department said the drowning happened Wednesday evening at a home on the 4600 block of Durness Court.

Officers who responded to a report of a child who fell into her family pool arrived at the home found a two-year-old girl who was unresponsive, police said.

Both police officers and Contra Costa Fire Department personnel performed life-saving efforts on the girl. She was taken to a hospital where additional efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, police said.

The girl was not identified.

