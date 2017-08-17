Van Drives Through Crowd In Barcelona; Police Label Terrorist Attack

BARCELONA, Spain (CBS News) — Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city’s historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people.

According to Spanish media, two people died in the crash, the Reuters news agency reports. A police spokesperson has yet to confirm the fatalities.

In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street Thursday afternoon and were apparently being helped by police and others. Videos of the scene recorded people screaming as they fled.

At this time, the extent of the victims’ injuries remains unclear.

On Twitter, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he is in contact with authorities and the priority is to attend to the injured.

Reuters reports two armed men reportedly entered a restaurant following the crash. Spain’s El Pais newspaper, citing police sources, says perpetrators of the van incident are holed up in a bar. Local media reported bursts of gunfire in the area.

Catalan Emergency Services have asked authorities to close train stations in the area close to the crash site in the area.

Las Ramblas, a street of stalls and shops that cuts through the center of Barcelona, is one of the city’s top tourist destinations. People walk down a wide, pedestrianized path in the center of the street, but cars can travel on either side.

Authorities are asking people not to go near the area.

El Pais reports Barcelona police are treating the van incident as a terror attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

