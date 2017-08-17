Cash Family Requests Johnny’s Name Kept Away From ‘Hateful Ideology’

VIDEO: CBS On The Go — News And Weather From KPIX 5 (08/17/2017)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS SF/AP) — The children of the late country music legend Johnny Cash are asking white supremacists and other hate groups not to wear or use the country singer’s name or image.

In a Wednesday night Facebook post shared by Cash’s daughter Rosanne and son John Carter Cash, the siblings say they were “sickened” to learn a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi was wearing a T-shirt with their father’s name at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted into deadly violence.

The man in question was interviewed Saturday on Fox News Channel.

The post says the ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ singer’s heart “beat with the rhythm of love and social justice” and adds that Cash would be “horrified at even a casual use of his name or image for an idea or a cause founded in persecution and hatred.”

They requested his name “be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology.”

The post, also signed by Kathy, Cindy and Tara Cash, says the family values love and kindness, respects diversity and cherishes “our shared humanity.”

Johnny Cash died in 2003.



