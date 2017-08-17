DIY Options Provide Safe Way To Watch Solar Eclipse

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — If you aren’t all ready to safely watch the solar eclipse on Monday with a pair of viewing shades, don’t fret: you may have a solution on hand right in your house.

There are a number of DIY options to keep your eyes safe when viewing the big event Monday morning.

The type of inexpensive cardboard solar eclipse viewing shades that have been selling online and in stores are mostly sold out.

However, you still have some ways to watch.

While it may sound crazy, one of the best alternatives to viewing the eclipse is with a colander. This beats the common handmade single-pinhole camera idea that you frequently see people do with paper plates for eclipse viewing.

That’s because each of the holes in the colander cast dozens of shadows on the ground. You can adjust the focus by moving the height of the colander back-and-forth.

“The pinholes in that colander will project an image of the eclipse onto the sidewalk and you will be the hero of the neighborhood for showing that to people,” said Bay Area astronomer Andrew Fraknoi. “And it’s a fashion accessory when you’re all done.”

A second option is to get a small piece of cardboard and cut a hole in it about the size of a dime. Then find a make-up compact or small mirror on it. Put the cardboard in front of the mirror and the exposed bit of mirror will project the eclipse image.

“Practice on Saturday or Sunday catching an image of the sun in that mirror and reflecting it on a wall,” suggested Fraknoi. “That way on Monday when we see the eclipse, if you’re good at doing this and you do need to practice. And, again, you will become the hero of the entire street if you’re showing this off for the eclipse.”

In the Bay Area, the eclipse will start just after 9 a.m. Monday morning.

“The maximum eclipse will be at 10:15 a.m. That’s when three quarters of the sun will be covered,” said Fraknoi. “And the eclipse is over about 11:30 a.m. So you have a lot of time to go outside and catch a glimpse of this sky spectacular.”