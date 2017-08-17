Elderly Couple Pulled From Car Moments Before Train Collision

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Good Samaritans pulled an elderly couple from a car stuck on railroad tracks moments before it was struck by a freight train and exploded, authorities said.
Fairfield fire officials said they received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a cargo train at Vanden and Cannon roads in unincorporated Solano County near Fairfield at 9:23 p.m.
Fire crews arrived and found a vehicle on the train tracks with major damage and engulfed in flames.
According to fire officials, the elderly driver mistook the railroad tracks for Vanden Road and drove onto the tracks. The vehicle then became stuck on the tracks.
Good Samaritans saw what happened and were able to safely remove the driver and his wife from the vehicle before it was struck by a train, fire officials said.
There were no reports of injuries.