Grammy-Winning Singer Arrested For Bringing Drugs Into Guam

HAGATNA, Guam (CBS SF/AP) — Actress and Grammy Award-winning singer Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and her husband were arrested in Guam, charged with illegal drug possession.
The Pacific Daily News reports that Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency dogs sniffed out methamphetamine and marijuana Tuesday as the two arrived on the island for a benefit concert at a school.
Court documents state crystal-like rocks and a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue were in the singer’s belongings.
Elliman-Alexander is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance on board an aircraft, a first-degree felony. Allen Alexander is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance as a third-degree felony.
The two were released on $10,000 personal recognizance bonds, but they can’t leave Guam without permission from the court.
65-year-old Elliman-Alexander is best known for her #1 song “If I Can’t Have You”, featured on the top-selling Saturday Night Fever Soundtrack. She was also part of the first cast of the hit musical Jesus Christ Superstar.
