Man Fatally Shot In Fiery Livermore Police Standoff

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — An irate man was fatally shot early Thursday after he barricaded himself in a home, set the residence on fire and then allegedly approached Livermore police officers carrying a shot gun, authorities said.

The incident began with 911 calls to Livermore police at around 2:50 a.m. reporting a neighborhood resident in the Sun Valley Mobile Estates standing outside and acting bizarrely, challenging people to a fight.

Arriving officers confronted the man who refused to obey their commands and fled inside a home.

During negotiations, officers said, shots began to ring out from the home. A police negotiator attempted to calm the man, who kept making suicidal statements.

After two hours, smoke began to billow out of the home.

“Eventually, there was a lot of smoke coming out of the house and then there was fire,” said neighbor Spencer Browning. “The fire got really big. It engulfed the trees next door.”

The man emerged from the burning home, armed with a shot gun. Officers opened fire and the man went down to the ground.

“Whoever set the fire in the house came out on the porch,” Browning said. “We were told by the police to take cover. Then there was some shots fired.”

The officers attempted to give medical assistance to the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting and no one else was located inside the burned out mobile home.

The shooting remained under investigation.

The name of the suspect, and the names of the involved officers, were not being released at this time.