Samardzija Strikes Out 6 as Giants Beat Phillies 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jeff Samardzija struck out six over six innings to win for the fourth time in five starts, Jarrett Parker hit a two-run double, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Thursday night.

Buster Posey and Hunter Pence each hit RBI singles in the third to back Samardzija (8-12) as San Francisco returned from a 2-4 road trip through Washington and Miami. On Parker’s fifth-inning double, Pence sprinted around the bases so fast he was right on the heels of Denard Span coming into home.

Cameron Rupp and Nick Williams hit solo homers for the Phillies in a matchup of the two worst teams in the National League — two of three clubs in baseball still below 50 wins.

Rupp hit a one-out homer to the elevated right-field arcade on the first pitch he saw in the fifth from Samardzija, who had been 1-4 with an 8.67 ERA in 10 previous outings and four starts against the Phillies.

