Weezer Announce New Album, Premiere ‘Mexican Fender’



By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Weezer debuted a new track “Mexican Fender,” Thursday morning.

The new cut is the latest from the band’s forthcoming album, Pacific Daydream, which will be released October 27. The new album will also feature the band’s recent seasonal anthem “Feels Like Summer.”

Following the release of Weezer (The White Album) earlier this year, the band began working on what they called “The Black Album,” but as they worked, they found the songs they were writing felt more like reveries from a beach at the end of the world. Instead of forcing a different direction, they began an entirely new album; Pacific Daydream was born. Frontman Rivers Cuomo brings this decision back to a Chinese proverb he says inspired the design behind the entire record:

“Once upon a time, I, Chuang Chou, dreamt I was a butterfly, fluttering hither and thither, to all intents and purposes a butterfly. I was conscious only of my happiness as a butterfly, unaware that I was Chou. Soon I awaked, and there I was, veritably myself again. Now I do not know whether I was then a man dreaming I was a butterfly, or whether I am now a butterfly, dreaming I am a man.”

Weezer announced in June they are part of this fall’s Safeway Open PGA Tour event in Napa.

We're playing The @SafewayOpen Concert Series in Napa Valley, CA @ Silverado Resort and Spa on 10/6! See you there? https://t.co/JxE7r8DDfd pic.twitter.com/Vdso09tT9q — weezer (@Weezer) June 29, 2017

The golf tournament will go from October 4-8 and will feature concerts on the 5th-7th of the weekend. Gavin Degraw will play on Thursday October 5th & Weezer on Friday night October 6th. Goo Goo Dolls will play Saturday night October 7th.

The shows will be held on the Mansion Lawn in front of Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.