Homeland Security, DEA Agents Conduct Probe In Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Law enforcement personnel from the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration were in Redwood City Friday morning, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

They arrived around 8:20 a.m. and closed the 1300 block of Whipple Avenue in both directions, from El Camino Real to Duane Street. Agents were seen setting up a hazmat decontamination station in front of an apartment building at 1310 Whipple Ave.

“There are people wearing protective (hazardous materials) suits here but that’s only as a precaution,” ICE spokesman James Schwab said. “There’s no danger to the public.”

Many members of the public are not aware that ICE engages criminal investigations, according to Schwab.

“These guys are going to be a lot more active,” he said. “You’ll see these guys out quite a bit. They do drugs and child predators – all kinds of stuff.”

When asked if there was an immigration component involved in Friday morning’s investigation, Schwab said there is not one so far as he is aware.

Further details about the case, such as any arrests, were not immediately available.

