James Corden and Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform ‘Hair’ In Los Angeles Traffic

By Robyn Collins
(RADIO.COM) – Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joined James Corden for the latest installment of The Late Late Show segment “Crosswalk: The Musical.”
The two stars lead a cast through a series of numbers from the musical Hair on the streets of Los Angeles. The troupe performed “Age of Aquarius,” “Hair,” and “Let the Sunshine,” complete with costume changes, and blurred nudity.
