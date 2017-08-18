James Corden and Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform ‘Hair’ In Los Angeles Traffic

VIDEO: Check out the hilarious bit, here.

 
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joined James Corden for the latest installment of The Late Late Show segment “Crosswalk: The Musical.”

The two stars lead a cast through a series of numbers from the musical Hair on the streets of Los Angeles. The troupe performed “Age of Aquarius,” “Hair,” and “Let the Sunshine,” complete with costume changes, and blurred nudity.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

