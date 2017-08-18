Vandal Shatters Windows At Alameda Synagogue

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Windows at an Alameda synagogue were shattered by a rock-throwing vandal who was recorded on security cameras, authorities said Friday.

Temple Israel officials said the damage to two classroom windows was discovered early Thursday morning. By Friday, work crews had boarded up the shattered windows, but congregation members were still stunned by the attack.

“The congregation is wonderful,” said Linda Chase-Stoud, Temple Israel’s administrator. “They are very open and loving. I just don’t know what type of a person would want to do this.”

Congregational president Genevieve Pastor-Cohen has sent an email letter to members of the synagogue warning about the possibility of vandalism as a by-product of the kind of violence seen in Virginia last week.

“During our Weds. Aug 16th Board of Directors meeting, we discussed the possibility of our synagogue being a target in our small town of Alameda especially with the ongoing expression of bigotry and anti-Semitism,” the email read in part. “It breaks my heart and soul to be exposed to this type of mindless and senseless action especially aimed at the community I (we) love.”

There was no immediate cost estimate of what it will take to repair the damage.

The Alameda Police said they were not investigating the vandalism as a hate crime because there was no anti-semitic graffiti associated with it.

Investigators have taken into evidence one of the rocks used and have surveillance camera video of the vandal.

The congregation was set to hold a vigil Friday night at 7 p.m. at the synagogue. Several hundred people were expected to attend.