Woman Arrested For Bashing Victim With Beer Bottle In Santa Rosa Bar

Filed Under: Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Bar fight, Crime, Santa Rosa Police

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon at a downtown Petaluma pub early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a report of an assault with a beer bottle at Maguire’s Pub at 145 Kentucky Street, police said.

Maguires Pub

Maguires Irish Pub in Santa Rosa. (Maguire’s Pub via Facebook)

After police interviewed witnesses and the people involved in the assault, they determined that Carranza Montanez allegedly hit the victim in the forehead with a bottle, according to police.

The attack appeared unprovoked and the two didn’t know each other, police said.

Montanez, 22, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on $30,000 bail, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Matt Parnow at (707) 781-1224.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch