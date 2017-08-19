Woman Arrested For Bashing Victim With Beer Bottle In Santa Rosa Bar

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon at a downtown Petaluma pub early Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a report of an assault with a beer bottle at Maguire’s Pub at 145 Kentucky Street, police said.
After police interviewed witnesses and the people involved in the assault, they determined that Carranza Montanez allegedly hit the victim in the forehead with a bottle, according to police.
The attack appeared unprovoked and the two didn’t know each other, police said.
Montanez, 22, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on $30,000 bail, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Matt Parnow at (707) 781-1224.
