Suspect Unhit, Unhurt After Contra Costa Deputy Fires At Him During Arrest

Filed Under: Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, Crime, Officer-involved shooting, Pacheco

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputy fired his service weapon multiple times Saturday evening after a patrol car was rammed by a stolen vehicle.

Deputies attempted to stop the stolen car in Martinez and one discharged a weapon but no one was struck by any of the fired rounds.

The suspect was taken into custody.

No other details have been released.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch