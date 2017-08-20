Suspect Unhit, Unhurt After Contra Costa Deputy Fires At Him During Arrest

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputy fired his service weapon multiple times Saturday evening after a patrol car was rammed by a stolen vehicle.
Deputies attempted to stop the stolen car in Martinez and one discharged a weapon but no one was struck by any of the fired rounds.
The suspect was taken into custody.
No other details have been released.
