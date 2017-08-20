1 Killed When Vehicle Plunges Off Highway 17

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — All lanes are open on northbound state Highway 17 just north of Hebard Road in unincorporated Santa Clara County following an early-morning collision, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The collision was first reported Sunday at 12:54 a.m. and involved a vehicle that went at least 100 feet off the roadway. At least one person died in the collision, CHP officials said.

A Sig-alert was issued at 1:34 a.m. because one lane was closed.

At 5:56 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

