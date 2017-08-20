KPIX 5’s Ken Bastida Joins Eclipse Watch

SALEM, Ore. (CBS SF) — Millions of Americans have converged on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday for a wondrous couple of minutes in the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast to coast in 99 years.
Veteran eclipse watchers warned the uninitiated to get ready to be blown away.
With 200 million people within a day’s drive of the path of totality, towns and parks braced for monumental crowds. Among those cities is Salem, Oregon, where KPIX 5’s news anchor Ken Bastida has joined the eclipse watch.
Here are his reports: