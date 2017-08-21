4 Reasons Growth Is Booming For San Francisco Small Businesses

San Francisco makes it easy for new entrepreneurs to establish their small businesses. The city offers access to information about permits, business operation in the city, networking opportunities, and training. The mayor of San Francisco even delegated funds to help small business growth in the city. Here are some of the top reasons why now is a great time to operate a small business in San Francisco.

San Francisco Business Portal

The San Francisco Business Portal makes opening, growing and operating a business as streamlined and easy as possible. This online resource was created by the city specifically to help small business owners with the processes of owning and operating their new San Francisco business venture. SF Business Portal includes information on everything from finding a location for your small business to procuring the necessary permits and licenses you’ll need to run it. The site even offers starter kits with “relevant permits, resources, and guides developed to help you bring your business idea to fruition.”

Networking & Workshop Events

There are many opportunities for business owners to receive training in the city. One such opportunity is San Francisco’s annual Small Business Week event, which coincides with National Small Business Week. This event gives business owners the chance to network and exchange ideas on things like best practices and new technologies with other local entrepreneurs. Events include talks on women in business, the art of negotiation and how to create the perfect logo. San Franciscans can also take advantage of programs like SF SCORE, which offers a list of local workshops and events geared toward small business owners.

SF Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber of Commerce offers many different programs to help small businesses grow and thrive in San Francisco. One offering is Small Business University, which allows newcomers to learn from fellow businessmen and women via workshops, presentations and panel discussions. It has also created an advocacy program under the Small Business Committee, which is designed to act as the voice of small businesses in the area. Don’t forget to check out the Chamber’s “high-energy mixer” dubbed “Business After Hours.” The monthly networking event brings together San Francisco professionals from a variety of different industries and companies. April’s event — Business on the Bay — was held on a cruise along the San Francisco waterfront.

Financial Assistance

The San Francisco Small Business Development Center is a great resource for those looking to learn more about financial assistance for their small business through one-on-one advising, training and workshops. This financial assistance information can help streamline the loan, crowd-funding, or investor process for small businesses.

