Alameda Residents Reject Flyers Promoting Hateful Message, Swastika

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Flyers containing a hateful message and an image with a swastika were found Sunday in Alameda, police said Monday.

A small group of people who live in the area gathered in front of the Islamic Center Monday night to say they won’t stand for hate anywhere in Alameda.

Alameda resident Lindsey Crawford said, “We want to stand up and say there is no home for hate in Alameda.”

Lindsey Crawford’s husband Neil found two of the flyers on the street in front of their home Sunday morning, just a few doors down from the Islamic Center of Alameda. On it was a Muslim woman wearing a hijab next to a swastika and the words “help me kill you, stupid.”

Neil Crawford said, “Shocking and surprising. I mean there was a swastika on it right, which is a very obvious symbol.”

The flyer has sent shock waves through this community, just days after the windows of a synagogue were smashed by vandals with rocks.

Authorities are still investigating whether that was a hate crime.

This is not the first time the Islamic Center has been targeted. A year and a half ago, Imam Musa Balde told us someone broke the windows of a prayer room.

Balde said then, “We did tell the police to investigate it as a hate crime.”

Balde was not yet ready to talk about the latest incident on Monday night, but his neighbors were willing to stand up and speak out against hate.

“It doesn’t belong on our street, in this community, on this planet,” said Alamed resident Neil Crawford.

The flyers were about 3 inches by 5 inches and contained an illustration with a swastika and a hateful message, police said.

Police received a call from a resident who said he found a flyer at about 9 a.m. on the sidewalk across from his home in the 1400 block of Sherman Street.

The resident did not report the flyer until he found another one at about 3:45 p.m. on the sidewalk near his home.

Police said the resident did not believe the message was intended for him.

An officer who went to investigate found a third flyer on the sidewalk.

An investigation is under way.

