BART Police Seek 4 Suspects After Coliseum Station Robbery

Filed Under: BART, Coliseum Station, East Oakland, Oakland, Robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Four robbery suspects are at large after stealing a watch, iPhone and a wallet from a male victim early Sunday morning in East Oakland, BART police said.

The robbery was reported at 1:50 a.m. at BART’s Coliseum station.

The suspects, black men in their 20s wearing black and Oakland Raiders’ clothing, stole the victim’s Samsung watch, iPhone 7 Plus and a his wallet containing $40.

Police said the suspects ran from scene.

