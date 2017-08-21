Gunman Robs Santa Rosa Medical Marijuana Dispensary

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A medical marijuana dispensary employee was robbed at gunpoint outside of the building in unincorporated Santa Rosa on Sunday afternoon, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery occurred at about 1:20 p.m. outside of the facility in the 1600 block of Hampton Way in the community of Roseland.

The suspect approached the female employee in the parking lot, showed her a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded that she give him the marijuana she had in her car, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim complied, handing over about 200 marijuana cigarettes to the suspect, who walked away and got into the passenger seat of a silver four-door BMW sedan, possibly a 7 Series, with tinted windows and a sunroof, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials have released photos of the vehicle and suspect, who is described as a Hispanic or black man in his late 20s who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build and wore a black shirt, black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (707) 565-2121.

